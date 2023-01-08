KMC given last chance to file comments on suit seeking damages for rain-related deaths

A civil court has given the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) last chance to file comments in suits filed by a citizen, who lost his wife and a two-month-old son as they fell into an open patch of a drain in Karachi’s Shadman Town, seeking recovery of damages of over Rs100 million on account of their deaths.

Muhammad Danish’s motorcycle had fallen into a nullah with his wife and two children on July 17 last year. The nullah was said to be overflowing due to heavy rain, making it difficult for people to differentiate between the open drain and the road.

As the motorcycle fell into the drain, the man and his three-year-old daughter were rescued by locals, but his wife and son drowned.

Danish, through his lawyer Usman Farooq, filed two suits with the senior civil judge (Central), naming the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) metropolitan commissioner and the relevant District Municipal Corporation (DMC) municipal commissioner as defendants.

As the matter came up for hearing before the judge, Muneer Ahmed, the plaintiff’s lawyer was called absent. No one appeared on behalf of the DMC municipal commissioner either. However, the KMC metropolitan commissioner’s lawyer was present who sought time to file a written statement in the case.

The judge directed the counsel to file a written statement on the next date, stating that it was the last chance for doing so. The court reissued a notice to the DMC commissioner and adjourned the hearing until Jan 20.

In the suits, Danish demanded that the civic authorities pay him damages totalling Rs57.3 million on account of his wife Saman’s death and Rs53.2 million on account of his son Azlan’s death under the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855.

The plaintiff stated that he along with his wife and two children was riding a motorcycle on July 17 when they fell into an open nullah as he could not see the drain that was overflowing due to heavy rain. Consequently, his wife and son died, he added.

The incident occurred due to “gross negligence” on part of the civic agencies as they failed to take proper measures to clean and cover the drain before the monsoon season, he alleged. Before the incident, he claimed the relevant KMC official was informed of the possible danger that the open drain posed during rains but no steps were taken to obviate it.

“After the tragic incident, the locals gathered and immediately started searching. The family members of the plaintiff and the people of the area intimated the nearest complaint office [of the KMC] about the incident and requested necessary action to save the life of his son, but nobody from the defendants came to his rescue,” Danish lamented.

He maintained that the tragedy was caused by the defendants’ complete failure to clean, cover and manage sewage drains and take safety and precautionary measures during the monsoon season. “Besides, the defendants were under statutory obligation by virtue of the KMC Act and Rules to ensure cleaning of drains, but they absolutely failed to discharge their statutory duties and fell short of care required of them.”

Due to such reasons, Danish’s counsel requested the court to direct the defendants to pay damages to his client.