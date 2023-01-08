CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Exploring in Depth

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Behram Farooqui, Bilal Sethi, Dawood Ahmed, Farah Anwer, Habiba Safder, Haroon Rasheed, Hina Tabassum, Irfan Abdullah, Maha Sohail, Mansoor Zaib, Muhammad Huzefa, Muhammad Ismail, Nabeel Majeed, Nabiha Gillani, Samara Shahid, Samiya Iqbal, Sehrish Willayat, Sumbal Sultana, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Unzila Zaheer and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Exploring in Depth’, the show will run at the gallery until January 17. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Jamil Naqsh calligraphy

The JamilNaqsh Museum is hosting an art exhibition of calligraphic paintings featuring works by Jamil Naqsh until January 14. Contact 0300-3349483 for more information.

Chinese Whispers

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Javaid. Titled ‘Chinese Whispers’, the show will run at the gallery until January 12. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Combined Hindu marriages

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) is holding the 16th combined Hindu marriages ceremony at 4pm today at the Railway Ground, Karachi. At this colourful ceremony, 65 Hindu couples will tie the knot in the presence of hundreds of Hindu families from across the country, dignitaries, the media and civil society. Contact PHC Chief Coordinator Kirshan Sagar (0333-2613937) for more information.

Choose your words carefully

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muzzumil Ruheel. Titled ‘Choose your words carefully’, the show will run at the gallery from January 10 to January 19. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Walk Among Trees

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Faizan Naveed, Hira Nabi, Karim Ahmed Khan, Marium M Habib, Mehreen Murtaza and Shahana Rajani. Titled ‘Walk Among Trees’, the show will run at the gallery from January 10 to January 25. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.