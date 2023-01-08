PTI leaders ask women to take active part in struggle against ‘imported govt’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fiza Zeeshan while addressing a press conference at the Insaf House on Saturday said the government had destroyed the country as well as Karachi and everyone needed to stand against this system as we would not get another chance to improve the country.

The speaker, who is the Karachi women wing president of the PTI, said the ‘imported’ government had brought the country to the brink of economic collapse. She added that Imran Khan earlier decided to struggle for the people of Pakistan and now it was people’s duty to come out of their comfort to express solidarity with the PTI chairman.

She said housewives had been the most-affected segment of society since the imported government was imposed. She asked the women of Karachi to play their role in the struggle against the current government. For 40 years, the country, especially Karachi, was being destroyed, she said, adding that the imported government and ‘Zardari mafia’ should know that the women of Karachi were coming out for a fight.

According to Fiza, the coming local bodies elections would be a tipping point as the PTI would win the polls with a heavy margin. She said the party was organising a women convention, in which Khan would address women.

She claimed that a sea of women would participate in the convention to listen to the PTI chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Women Wing Central General Secretary Syma Nadeem said that Karachi was once the Paris of Asia, but now people were being killed for the sake of a mobile phone in the same city.

She added that Karachi was once a city of lights but now unannounced load-shedding had made the lives of people miserable. The city had been pushed back into the dark ages by the corrupt mafia, she maintained.

She said the revenue generated by the city was not spent there. “We have invited women across the city to come and support us. We will take action for women’s rights,” she added.

PTI Karachi Women Wing General Secretary Serina Adnan termed the present rulers pharaohs who robbed the PTI’s mandate and brought down its government. She added that the rulers did not want development in Sindh. Due to the government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the situation in Sindh had worsened and women are being killed in robberies, she said.

She lamented that women had been facing acid attacks, and stated that it was the time for them to take practical action. “Our government was dissolved secretly, but people are still supporting the PTI. A large number of women will be participating in our convention. No one can stop the people. The PTI will make a clean sweep in Karachi,” she claimed.