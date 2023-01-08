Tessori lauds CPSP role in promoting medical education

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Saturday the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan’s (CPSP) role in promoting higher medical education in the country is commendable.

He also lauded the close cooperation between the CPSP and the UK and other European countries in various medical fields, and held out the assurance that problems faced by institutions would be resolved.

The governor was talking to CPSP Vice President Prof Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, who called on him in Karachi. Prof Irshad Waheed and Ansar Ahmed were also present on the occasion. Tessori and Prof Ashrafi discussed various matters, including the promotion of medical education and the role of the CPSP in the training of doctors.

He further said CPSP-trained medical experts were making Pakistan famous all over the world. He said the award of Brain Gain for the CPSP is a matter of honour for the country when the doctors return after completing the training. He assured the CPSP that problems faced by educational institutions would be solved on a priority basis.