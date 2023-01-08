KMC forms committee to make Abbasi Shaheed Hospital fully functional

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has constituted a committee to make Abbasi Shaheed Hospital fully functional, and the committee has already prepared its preliminary report.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman announced this on Saturday during a visit to Muhammadi Blood Bank. “The increase in thalassaemia patients and various other diseases in Pakistan is alarming. More than 5,000 children suffer from thalassaemia disease every year and the main reason for this is cousin marriages,” he said.

Muhammadi Blood Bank President Sarwar Ali, Chief Executive Officer Syed Mehdi Rizvi, Executive Medical Director Dr Mahisa Sajeel, KMC Senior Director Information and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr Rehman said the Sindh Assembly had passed a law to test both the male and the female for thalassaemia before marriage, but due to the lack of strict implementation of the law, the disease of thalassaemia was increasing. He said that the number had reached nearly 9,000 till 2012.

He said that due to the hard work and awareness of institutions which are doing Jihad against the disease, the number of children had definitely decreased but still the situation was not satisfactory.

The city administrator said Iran and Saudi Arabia had controlled the disease through pre-marital testing, but unfortunately, there had been no positive progress on this disease in Pakistan so far.

He said that the number of such children in Pakistan was more than 180,000, while the number of children suffering from thalassaemia in Sindh and Baluchistan was 40,000.

Dr Rehman said that through modern research and technology in the field of medicine, diagnosis of various blood diseases had become possible and various institutions were also providing very low cost treatment.

He said children who get this disease due to our mistake have to go through extreme agony and their parents also have to bear severe pain and suffering. He requested the citizens to get both the male and the female tested before marriage in any case, especially when the marriage is being arranged within the family. He praised the services of Muhammadi Blood Bank and said that the KMC would provide full support to such institutions.

Chief Executive Officer Muhammadi Blood Bank Syed Mehdi Rizvi, while giving a briefing, said that there are centres in different cities of Pakistan, including Skardu, Jacobabad, Multan and Karachi. He said that more than 700 children are registered at Muhammadi Thalassaemia Center who need blood transfusion, and medicines, tests, iron chelation and food are provided free of charge. Muhammadi Blood Bank is also providing free lab test facility to Karachi Police and Karachi Press Club members.

On the occasion, Sarwar Ali presented a commemorative shield of the organisation to the city administrator.