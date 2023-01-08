247 degrees awarded at Usman Institute convocation

The Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) awarded 247 degrees at its convocation ceremony on Saturday. Six graduates with outstanding academic performance were also awarded gold medals along with a Rs25,000 cash prize each.

NED University Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Tufail Ahmed presided over the convocation.

A total of 129 graduates received bachelor of electrical engineering degrees while 56 were awarded bachelor of science in computer science degrees. Another 62 graduates were awarded bachelor of science in software engineering degrees.

Kinza Qamar from the department of electrical engineering (computer system), Rehan Ejaz from the department of electrical engineering (electronics), Anus Javed from the department of electrical engineering (power), Syeda Muntaha Riaz from the department of electrical engineering (telecom), Ubab Nadeem from the department of computer science and Muhammad Sumaid Siraj from the department of software engineering secured the first position in their respective departments and were awarded Usman Hasham gold medals with a cash prize of Rs25,000.

Four first-position students from the department of electrical engineering also got gold medals from the Institute of Engineering Pakistan (IEP).

Addressing the convocation, UIT Director Dr Shoaib Zaidi said the UIT was the only higher education institute in Pakistan that had designed 10 microprocessor chips. He added that the size of the university or the size of funding did not matter as what mattered was how smart the students were.

In his address, Dr Ahmed congratulated the graduates and said it was a proud moment for both the universities — UIT and NED. He said that before becoming a varsity itself, the UIT was affiliated with the NED University and it had to maintain high quality of education.

NED University Registrar Ghanzanfar Hussain, board members of the Usman Memorial Foundation, UIT University Chancellor Qasim Hasham, Vice-Chancellor Dr Johar Ali, and deans and

faculty members of the NED University and UIT were also present on the occasion.