Family of murdered student demands removal of Gulshan SHO

The family of a teenager who was gunned down on Friday afternoon at an educational institute in Gulshan-e-Iqbal staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) with the body of the deceased and demanded justice.

Ahsan Akhtar, 19, was shot dead in Madina Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-G within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

The family members along with relatives and a score of people from their community gathered outside the KPC and staged a protest with the body. “Justice should be provided to us,” demanded a victim’s family member. “We, the family members, are in danger,” he added. The protesters also demanded the removal of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO saying that the police had failed to arrest the key suspects involved in the incident.

Following the protest, East SSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi arrived at the press club and talked to the protesters, requesting them to disperse. The protesters demanded that the killers be arrested, and said the culprits could harm other members of the family.

Police assured them of protection and vowed to arrest the suspects soon.

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased youth’s father. Police also claimed to have conducted raids in different areas of the city and detained three relatives of the key suspect. Police said the family of the key suspect had locked their house and fled.

They added that the administration of the coaching centre had no record of the key suspect, Talha. According to police, the deceased youth had a brawl with his classmate Luqman, but at the time of firing, Talha and Luqman were together. Police said Luqman signalled Talha to shoot Ahsan, after which Talha opened fire and both of them escaped.