Street crime is Karachi’s biggest issue, admits city’s top cop

Addl IG Javed Alam Odho has admitted that street crime is Karachi’s biggest problem. He said this in the context of the crime situation in the city while talking to a private media channel, according to a statement issued by the office of the city police chief on Saturday.

Odho said the Karachi police had arrested 36,000 suspects last year in connection with various crimes, adding that most of the street criminals were being identified through CCTV cameras.

He said that incidents are occurring but those involved are also being arrested through CCTV camera footage. The Safe City project is currently in the process of being launched, he added.

He also said they are stressing on cameras being installed in collaboration with the public-private sector, adding that the Karachi police have been working on the project for the past four years.

He further said that the business community and business organisations of the city are supporting the police in the project, adding that together with the traders, the police have installed over 5,000 cameras, while more than 30,000 cameras have been installed across Karachi.

The Addl IG said CCTV camera footage had played an important role in catching the killers of Bilal, who had been shot dead a few days ago.

He requested every citizen to install a camera outside their house and on the road to identify criminals involved in different incidents. He pointed out that some private companies are working with the police, saying that these institutions are working in six to seven more police stations.

Odho said that CCTV cameras have been installed at the Azizabad, Nazimabad and Malir City police stations in collaboration with Karachi community policing.

He said that over 200 cameras had been installed in North Nazimabad, adding that the crime rate had dropped drastically in the police stations where cameras had been installed. He remarked that with the completion of the Safe City project, a clear reduction in street crime would be witnessed.

CRA protests

A ten-member delegation of the Crime Reporters Association (CRA) met Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odhu and recorded a symbolic protest by tying black bands around their arms against the looting of journalists, especially crime reporters in the city. Odho said crime prevention was not possible without the cooperation and identification of crime reporters. The delegation under the leadership of CRA President Kashif Hashmi met the additional inspector general Karachi at his office.

The police chief expressed his concern over the irresponsible behavior of the police after crime incident with journalists. He emphasised the need to have integrated links with the crime reporters, adding that it was not possible to solve crime cases without the cooperation and identification by the crime reporters. There was a discussion on the increasing street crime, police station culture, investigation reforms, and modern policing. Odho said that police and crime reporters were side by side.

The CRA team included Rehan Chishti, Atif Raza, Faizan Jalees, Asad Ali, Akram Qureshi, Saulat Jafri, Abdul Rahman Farooqi and Azfar Abbasi. The police chief issued orders to subordinate officers to assure strict action against the officers and staff of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Sacchal police stations, who showed an irresponsible attitude after the robbery incidents with the journalists.

In the meeting, the Karachi police chief also announced a workshop would be organised for the crime reporters on various topics.