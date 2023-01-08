Another embarrassment

Many have likely forgotten the fund for the building of the Diamer-Basha dam. This fund received the backing of many prominent personalities and was advertised on a plethora of platforms. From radio stations to banks and television, the people were encouraged to donate and the dam was touted as the end of our loadshedding troubles. Years later, the loadshedding is still with us but the dam is not. Furthermore, there are few details as to where all the money the fund collected went. I believe it is safe to say that this entire episode was yet another addition to a long list of national embarrassments.

Jawwad Zaki

Islamabad