This letter refers to the article ‘A call for action’ (January 5, 2022) by Iqra Munawar. The article highlights the plight of Afghan girls and women, who are being denied an education by the Taliban regime. The ban on women’s education goes against the Taliban’s previous commitment to allow girls to return to school.

The Taliban must reverse their decision as e ducated women are vital for the health, prosperity and stability of a nation. The Taliban are only harming their own country through this ridiculous ban.

Abdul Sattar

Kech