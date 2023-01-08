Probing for answers

The killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has created more questions than answers. Sharif’s family and the people of Pakistan are still waiting for the truth behind his murder.
In a positive development, it has been reported that a joint investigation team will visit Kenya to obtain a clear postmortem report of the deceased. Hopefully, this will help shed some light on a very dark matter.
Maryam Mohsin
Kech
Many have likely forgotten the fund for the building of the Diamer-Basha dam. This fund received the backing of many...
This letter refers to the article ‘A call for action’ by Iqra Munawar. The article highlights the plight of...
Education has become an integral need of every individual in the modern age. The government has to provide...
Ever since Ishaq Dar reclaimed the post of finance minister he has been trying to talk-up the value of the Pakistani...
Our education system and syllabi are outdated and inadequate. If we look at our national budget, education remains low...
Flour prices have risen swiftly since the current government came to power. According to reports, the price of flour...
