January 08, 2023
Probing for answers

January 08, 2023

The killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has created more questions than answers. Sharif’s family and the people of Pakistan are still waiting for the truth behind his murder.

In a positive development, it has been reported that a joint investigation team will visit Kenya to obtain a clear postmortem report of the deceased. Hopefully, this will help shed some light on a very dark matter.

Maryam Mohsin

Kech

