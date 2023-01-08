Education reform

Our education system and syllabi are outdated and inadequate. If we look at our national budget, education remains low on the list of priorities even though it will be impossible for this country to turn the corner without it.

We need to boost funding for the education sector, particularly public education. More relevant subjects need to be added to syllabi across the country and we must shift from rote learning to critical thinking. Moreover, there should be uniform teaching standards across the country, for both public and private schools

Imtiaz Ahmad

Mardan