Price headache

Flour prices have risen swiftly since the current government came to power. According to reports, the price of flour has now hit an all-time high of Rs150 per kilogram. The people cannot afford this increasing inflation.
If things continue like this, there will be no point in getting a job. What excuse can the government possibly give to people who are working hard and still unable to feed their families?
Saqib Ali
Lahore
