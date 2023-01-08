 
Sunday January 08, 2023
Price headache

January 08, 2023

Flour prices have risen swiftly since the current government came to power. According to reports, the price of flour has now hit an all-time high of Rs150 per kilogram. The people cannot afford this increasing inflation.

If things continue like this, there will be no point in getting a job. What excuse can the government possibly give to people who are working hard and still unable to feed their families?

Saqib Ali

Lahore

