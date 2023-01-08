Poor performance party

The government of Sindh has failed to better the schools of the province, which underperform relative to even Pakistan’s abysmally low standards. Most of the government schools lack basic facilities including toilets, boundary walls, sufficient chairs and tables, electricity and potable water.
Many schools exist only on paper, with both students and teachers not bothering to show up. Moreover, the recent floods and the subsequent mismanagement by the provincial government have only worsened the scenario. The PPP’s performance in Sindh is the touchstone for bad governance.
Imtiaz Essa Halepoto
Jamshoro
