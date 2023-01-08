Predatory pricing

The office of the commissioner Karachi has failed to control the price of chicken in the city. As a result, traders are making abnormal profits by forcing people to buy overpriced chicken.
Consequently, many of the city’s people have lost access to their only source of meat. The price of chicken should be kept under Rs400 per kilogram and any trader who violates this price ceiling ought to be fined.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
