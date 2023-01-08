Our strengths

Pakistan is a resource-rich country and possesses a strategic geographic location. The land of Sindh and Punjab is fertile; the shores of Karachi, Ormara, and Gwadar are the gateway to the Persian Gulf and our northern areas are a goldmine for tourism. The barren and stony land of Balochistan is teeming with precious mineral resources.
Unfortunately, these natural strengths are either untapped or not being utilized to their full potential. Pakistan does not need external help to extricate itself from the current economic crisis. We already have all the tools we need, we just need to use them.
Kashish Ali
Kashmore
