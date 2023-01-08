Climate change is accelerating extreme weather conditions on one side and slowly melting glaciers on the other. According to a latest study, half of the earth’s glaciers are likely to disappear by the end of the century. This fate is nearly certain especially for smaller glaciers that form the bulk of glaciers on the globe. Climate change is the single largest contributing factor causing this rapid melting of ice that is going to have detrimental and far-reaching impact on the ecology of the world and on its people. The picture looks gloomy but still not everything is lost if timely action is taken on an urgent basis. Limiting global warming could still save bigger glaciers – if not the smaller ones that are destined to disappear. The study published in the journal ‘Science on Friday’ provides some startling data about the over 200,000 glaciers around the world. This comprehensive study is not unexpected as climate change has become a reality and most people know about it; but the speed with which glaciers are melting is certainly amazing and alarming.

To secure the future of these glaciers, it is imperative that the world works in unison to restrict greenhouse gas emissions that are having devastating impact on the climate and on glaciers. The consequences of the glacier melting will precipitate sea level rise and depletion of water resources. There is not much time left for policymakers to take cognizance of the situation and ponder over the possible scenarios that the study has developed. The scenarios take into account the possibilities of global mean temperature change which could range from 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius to three and four degrees Celsius. Such increase in temperature causes more loss of ice on the surface of the earth and melting glaciers end up raising the level of sea waters. Even a single degree increase in temperature will have consequences for climate and ecology. The study warns that even if global temperature rise is limited to just 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, nearly half of the world’s glaciers would vanish by the end of the century.

It is worth recalling that the goal of the Paris Agreement is to limit the temperature to this figure. In terms of glacier mass, about one-fourth of all would be lost, as the smallest glaciers would be the first in line to go. Despite the Paris Agreement attempting to limit the world temperature rise to just 1.5C, currently it is rising by 2.7C which is causing rapid loss of glaciers in nearly all continents of the world, from North America to Oceania. Regions with relatively little ice will see an almost complete loss of glaciers by 2100. It is sad to realize that no matter whatever we do now, the world has already passed the possibility of saving smaller glaciers. The worst-case scenario is even gloomier, for if temperature rises by 4C even giant glaciers will disappear and over 80 percent of the ice on the planet may vanish. If the data from the last three decades is any guide, the study makes a convincing case for the world to take this matter much more seriously than the international community is doing now.