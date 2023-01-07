Shehbaz badly exposed after coming to power: Elahi

LALAMUSA: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that he cannot understand why Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif takes steps which bring him infamy.

Addressing participants in the 7th convocation of the University of Gujrat, he said, “A lie has no life. The number of lies Shehbaz Sharif has told in his life is beyond our imagination. His name should be included in the Guinness Book of World Records for lying. Shehbaz Sharif used to say that he will lead the country to the path of development as soon as he comes to power. Allah Almighty had to expose him and now he is badly exposed.”

He maintained, “My intentions are good. If the ruler is unfaithful, the blessing ends. I am also not spending money from my own pocket on development work. We will provide them money for development schemes for the common people. Gujrat will be a completely changed city and no one will have to go outside for education, employment and treatment. The decisions Imran Khan took were for the welfare of the people, but due to some inexperienced people, his vision could not be implemented. The health card is an asset. We have upgraded the Ehsaas programme and now the World Bank is also ready to help us for population planning.

If a family has two children, they will be provided with a free facility of Rs 60,000 for ration by the Punjab government. I have announced that free education should be provided up to bachelor’s degree. The USAID (United States Agency for International Development) is also ready fund us. We will give a stipend of Rs400 to girls who are not getting education in South Punjab to motivate them to go to school.”

“We have also done a lot for Islam. We have to make children believe that no prophet will come in this world after Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). We have to determine the direction of our nation and only Imran Khan can lead us. When Allah Almighty first made me Chief Minister from 2003 to 2007, I wanted to establish a university in Gujrat. After my tenure, policies were changed. Today I am happy that the plant we all planted together is now a fruitful tree and we are sitting under its shade for convocation. I am happy that not only girls of Gujrat but girls of all nearby districts are getting education. “Over 62% of students are girls in the university while the number of boys is relatively low; they should also pursue higher education. Without education, no country can develop and no nation can achieve success.

He also approved Rs420 million for the establishment of a girls hostel, Rs150 million for eight buses Rs40 million for IT lab. “I have also sanctioned around Rs9 billion for the establishment of an engineering university in Gujrat. Its aim is to provide employment opportunities to engineers after study. Gujrat is no longer just a district but also a division. We are also building a 700-bed children’s hospital here. A modern cancer machine will be installed in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital and 400 beds will also be added to it,” he concluded.