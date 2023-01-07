Practicable solution sought to proposed amendments to Zone III regulations

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), the body entrusted with the task to protect Margalla Hills National Park, has appeared willing to find out a practicable solution to proposed amendments in the ICT Regulations for Zone III, that is a part of the national park.
According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is doing spadework to get services of the Survey of Pakistan to implement its already prepared plan to amend regulations for Zone III with proper demarcation of its boundaries.
On the other hand, IWMB thinks that if the government wants to establish more model villages or regularise illegal settlements in Zone III then it should add vacant land of same size to the national park with an aim to provide natural habitats to wildlife species especially leopards. The builders are also making plan to launch a housing society on land measuring 5,000 kanals in Gokina, Talhar and Shahdara areas.
A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. —APPLAKKI MARWAT: There was no let-up in the attacks on the law enforcers...
KARACHI: The Sindh Police have asked the Sindh government for the allocation of Rs2.79 billion for the purchase of...
LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Friday bygone is bygone and his party wants good relations with the US, and...
LALAMUSA: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that he cannot understand why Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Islamabad: The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention from the city and...
Islamabad: With the increase in cold, shut-off or low gas pressure in various parts of the twin cities has multiplied...
Comments