Practicable solution sought to proposed amendments to Zone III regulations

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), the body entrusted with the task to protect Margalla Hills National Park, has appeared willing to find out a practicable solution to proposed amendments in the ICT Regulations for Zone III, that is a part of the national park.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is doing spadework to get services of the Survey of Pakistan to implement its already prepared plan to amend regulations for Zone III with proper demarcation of its boundaries.

On the other hand, IWMB thinks that if the government wants to establish more model villages or regularise illegal settlements in Zone III then it should add vacant land of same size to the national park with an aim to provide natural habitats to wildlife species especially leopards. The builders are also making plan to launch a housing society on land measuring 5,000 kanals in Gokina, Talhar and Shahdara areas.