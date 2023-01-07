Bannu, DIK facing frequent attacks

PESHAWAR: Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan regions in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have come under more attacks compared to other divisions of the province after the law and order situation worsened over the last several months.

The prime target of the attacks remained police and security forces. North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan districts of the DIK and Bannu division have witnessed the highest number of attacks after the law and order situation took an ugly turn over the months.

Attacks were reported in Peshawar, Khyber as well as a few districts of Malakand and Kohat divisions. Most of the attacks were carried out on police stations, posts and patrolling vehicles or the policemen fell victim to target killing.

In Lakki Marwat alone, three attacks were carried out on police within the last 24 hours. In the first incident, a police station was attacked with heavy weapons on Thursday night. Later a policeman was martyred when a police patrolling car was ambushed. A few hours after that a policeman was martyred along with another motorcyclist in the third attack on the force in the district. Senior security officials acknowledged that the number of attacks had increased recently and the biggest reason was an open announcement of hostilities by the banned Tehrik-e- Taliban Pakistan.

"On Thursday we repulsed one attack in Lakki Marwat and another in DI Khan, where the police party exhibited extraordinary bravery. During the last week, at least six attacks in Bannu, DI khan, and Lakki Marwat happened and all were repulsed," KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said. The IGP said the police were alert all over and the cops were fighting and repulsing the attacks bravely.

The video of the policemen in Dera Ismail Khan went viral on social media in which the cops can be seen repulsing an attack despite some of them having already been shot and injured. The commander in the video is encouraging his men to retaliate bravely amid shouting slogans of Allahu Akbar.