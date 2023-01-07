15 die in accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around 15 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 840 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 859 were injured. Around 435 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.

FIRE: Three persons were injured in two different fire related incidents here Friday. A man sustained burns when a fire broke out in a tent shop near Gill Chowk Factory Area. The injured, yet to be identified, was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in DHA Phase 4. The injured, yet to be identified, were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital with minor burns. The firefighters extinguished the fire.

Two shot at: Two persons were shot at and injured in a fight over slapping a rickshaw driver in the Shalimar area on Friday. After a fight with a rickshaw driver in Shalimar area, unidentified bike-riders shot at and injured two persons, including Danish Saleem and Hashim. The bike-riders rode away from the scene. Police shifted the injured to the hospital. In another incident, three persons were shot at and injured over a dispute of a shop in Tollinton Market, Shadman on Friday.

The injured identified as Ali Hamza, Samir Butt and Abdul Rahman were admitted to hospital. Due to intense firing, fear and panic spread in the area. Shopkeepers and people, who were shopping there, saved their lives by lying down on the ground. As soon as the incident was reported, a police team reached the spot and arrested the two accused Jabbar and Hamad, while their accomplice Afzal escaped. An argument between the two parties took place over the dispute of a shop, on which the accused opened fire. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Model Town.