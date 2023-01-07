Imposter arrested

LAHORE: Police arrested a suspect who pretended to be an assistant director over a traffic signal violation in the Township area. Patrolling officer Rizwan stopped the car driver for signal violation at Khokhar Chowk, Township. Instead of stopping, the car driver tried to hit the patrolling officer. He got angry and tore the patrolling officer's uniform and threatened him of dire consequences. Police arrested the car driver Sufyan and registered a case against him.

suicide: A woman committed suicide by consuming poison over a domestic dispute in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. Safia Bibi, a resident of Madina Town, Kot Lakhpat, got upset over a domestic dispute and drank poison. She was shifted to General Hospital in critical condition where she died. Police shifted the body to mortuary.