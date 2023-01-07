Govt urged to build Chattarplain-Kozabanda Road

MANSEHRA: The people of Harnaqa and its adjoining locality on Friday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to reconstruct different portions of the Chattarplain- Kozabanda road, which had been in a dilapidated condition due to floods and rains since long.

“This main artery, which links Chaterplain with Battagram district from Karakoram Highway was blacktopped after being damaged in the 2005 devastating earthquake but now it has eroded due to floods and rains and could cause fatal accidents,” local activists Liaqat Hussain Shah and others told reporters in Chaterplain.

The locals warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of blocking the Karakoram Highway to traffic if the protective walls and damaged portions were not rebuilt.

“This 16km road has become highly dangerous in Harnaqa and other areas after the landslides resulting in accidents on this artery have increased manifold,” he said.

Liaqat Shah said that portions of the road had become more dangerous since the start of the snowfall in the area.

“The transporters and motorists are reluctant to travel through this road following the start of the snowfall as it has become slippery and more dangerous,” he added.

The locals demanded the chief minister to direct the communication and works department to reconstruct landslide portions and protective walls for the safety of the people.