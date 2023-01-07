All set to sign accord to purchase crude oil from Russia: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that all arrangements have been finalised to purchase crude oil at discounted rate from Russia.
Talking to the media on Friday, he said a Russian delegation, led by the energy minister, is visiting Pakistan. “We will try our best to decide the matter in the national interest,” he added.
He said the government was linking the deem duty of refineries policy to investment. “Russia will give Pakistan crude oil at more discounted rate as compared to the world,” he added. “It is in the national interest that investment should be made in modernising and upgrading refineries,” he maintained.
