Noor beaten by Egyptian player in BJO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan juniors' campaign in the British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championship got a big jolt on Friday as favourite Noor Zaman lost unexpectedly to Egyptian Yassin Shohdy 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11 in the third round of the Under-19 category.

The BJO being played in Birmingham saw Noor losing to Egyptian Yassin Shohdy. Another aspirant Ashab Irfan was also beaten by Rowan Damming 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 5-11.

Hamza Khan, who refused to train under the coaches of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and spent most of the time training under his uncle in Quetta, stayed in the Under-19 competition with 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6 win over Joachim Chuah to move into the quarter-finals.

Much talked about Abdullah Nawaz was also beaten in the third round by Alex Broad Bridge 12-10, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11, 7-11.

Results: Boys Under-13 category: Nouman Khan (Pak) bt Yassin Bayumi (Egy) 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-6; Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (Pak) bt Ali Khalil (Eng) 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Boys’ Under-17 category: Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) bt Harith Daniel Jeferi 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 however in the next match, Abdullah lost to Alex Broad Bridge 12-10, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11 and 7-11.

Boys’ Under-19 category: Noor Zaman (Pak) lost to Yassin Shohdy 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11 and Ashab Irfan (Pak) lost to Rowan Damming 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 5-11. Hamza Khan (Pak) bt Lazlo Godde 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 and in the evening session Hamza bt Joachim Chuah 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.

Girls’ Under-11 category: Mahnoor Ali (Pak) bt Lannon Welch (USA) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.