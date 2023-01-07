National Women’s Gymnastics Championship from today

KARACHI: National Women's Gymnastics Championship 2023 will start from Saturday (today) at the Gymnasium Academy Hall, Sindh University, Jamshoro.

According to President Sindh Gymnastics Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, the championship will be attended by all the provinces and units affiliated to the Pakistan Gymnastics Federation.

The Secretary General of Sindh Gymnastics Association Muhammad Mustaqeem Ansari informed the media that the championship will be held under the supervision of the Secretary General of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation, Pervaiz Ahmed.

The Organising Secretary is Maryam Carew, while Syed Muhammad Murtaza will perform the duties of Chairman Technical Committee.

Director Center for Physical Education, Health and Sports Sciences of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Akram Ansari will inaugurate the championship.