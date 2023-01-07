Southee disappointed over drawn series

KARACHI: New Zealand were within striking distance of a series -winning triumph but Pakistan's tail-enders Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed did a heroic job to bat for the last few overs in tense conditions when all opposition fielders were around them on the fifth and final day of the second Test here at National Stadium.

And the drawn series has left New Zealand skipper Tim Southee disappointed as his charges had the control of the situation in most part of the Test which ended with a crunch finish.

“You play to win Test matches and we got ourselves to win both of the games. Yes, its very tough going but the guys tore away and just one ball away from a series victory. Yes its disappointed to walk away in the drawn series but good cricket was played during the last few days,” Southee told reporters.

“When you enter the play you try to win it. As far as this test match we got possession throughout the game but its test cricket and things can change.

The way Sarfaraz played, he was busy, he played a great knock. Having the opportunity late in the day, with No10 and 11 having to bat, so it’s exciting finish to the ten-day of tour,” he said.

“It was a great finish to what has been fairly tough going over the last ten days in two matches here,” he was quick

to add.

“The surface was too good if you just want to bat and tough when you want to score runs. With not taking the new ball at the time they could take it was because Sarfaraz and Salman were there and the runs could come quickly and that’s build up to the way the surface has played today which delayed us taking a new ball and we thought we would take new ball if we are able to break that partnership which we did,” he said.

Southee, who led the side for the first time in Test cricket, said that it was a good learning experience for his entire crew.

“Its tough place to come. When you play in the sub-continent from New Zealand, I think we got ourselves in a position where we could win both the test matches. Yes, test cricket is not easy. Yes, I am sure its not only the great learning for me but the whole side got the experience at a place where we had not played test cricket before and I am sure the guys would continue to learn.”