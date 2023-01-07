Babar blames growing injury list for poor home season

KARACHI: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam conceded on Friday that their entire Test season did not go well, adding that injuries to some players unsettled the team combination.

“This Test season did not go the way we were expecting,” Babar told reporters after the two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand was drawn here at the National Stadium.

“It’s not an excuse. Unfortunately, due to injuries to our few players the combination got disturbed,” he said.

“Every venue has its own conditions and you give your input what type of pitches we need keeping in view your strength. You need to execute the plans.

“It’s not the case that you lose a game due to the pitch. You need to keep patience, play long innings and bowl lengthy spells. Yes, you see your strength and we went on that but we could not get the desired results,” Babar said whose team narrowly saved the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Babar said that their intent was to go for the chase.

“The intent always is to play according to the situation. We had decided after tea that we would go for the chase. You are to take chances. We needed four and a half run asking run-rate and you need to accelerate and there you can also lose wickets,” he said. “When we went for the chase, they took defensive field and we also tried in that field placing to score runs but when Agha Salman got out and the tail got exposed.”

Asked whether they would need to specify some players for red-ball cricket Babar said in future it will be seen as cricket is too much and for that extra fitness is required.

He said that a standard will need to be set with enough time at the disposal if an aggressive brand of cricket is to be developed by the Pakistan team.

“Yes, Test cricket has become faster now and you have to bring more aggression but that will need time and a standard will need to be set,” he said.

“The situation was in our control. Had we opted to go for a draw Saud could opt for more defensive display but our plan was to execute.”

Babar praised the tail-enders Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed who did a fine job to play the final overs despite mounting pressure from New Zealand.

He also appreciated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s solid century.

“Yes, the way Saifi bhai made a comeback and performed is splendid. We had lost four wickets on 100 and the stand between Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel helped us stage a comeback in the game. Sarfaraz returned to the Test side after four years and made a dream debut. He was waiting for his turn and he got the opportunity and he grabbed it,” Babar said.