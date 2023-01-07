High drama, clashes, chaos mark first day of Delhi body session

NEW DELHI: High drama, chaos and clashes between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors on the first day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proceedings eventually led to the adjournment of the House for the day on Friday without electing the mayor and deputy mayor for the House.

A huge ruckus was witnessed at the Civic Centre before the commencement of voting for the Delhi mayor elections, over the swearing-in of nominated councillors. Shortly after the proceedings began on Friday to choose mayor and deputy mayor and the oath taking ceremony of new councillors, the House was adjourned amid the chaos and clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

The chaos started after the AAP objected to the oath-taking of nominated councillors. After the presiding officer asked aldermen to take the oath, the AAP councillors started creating a ruckus claiming that it was not the custom for the aldermen to take oath before the elected councillors.

As the proceedings in the House began, AAP’s leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal raised the issue of oath-taking of the nominated corporators. Goyal said that in the last 25 years, it has never happened that nominated councillors were taking oath before the elected members.

The BJP and AAP councillors clashed with each other and raised slogans. After the proceedings of the House started, BJP councillor Satya Sharma was administered the oath as the presiding officer. New Delhi District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Rai administered the oath to Sharma. High drama ensued in the House for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the MCD was unified last year.

High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited aldermen Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus.

Councillors from both parties clashed and then took to protests with sloganeering against each other ahead of the Delhi Mayor polls. Marshals had to make their presence felt as several councillors were injured in the process.