World food prices hit record high in 2022

PARIS: World food prices fell for a ninth month in a row in December but hit their highest level on record for the full year in 2022, UN data showed on Friday.
Food prices soared to a monthly record high in March after Russia invaded agricultural powerhouse Ukraine, a major supplier of wheat and cooking oil to the world. But prices have dropped since then, with more relief brought by a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July that lifted a Russian naval blockade on Ukrainian grain exports.
PARIS: France experienced its hottest average temperature and lowest levels of rainfall on record in 2022, the...
NEW DELHI: High drama, chaos and clashes between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors on...
LOS ANGELES: Torrential downpours and damaging winds left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in...
GENEVA: Among more than 7,000 prisoners granted amnesty by Myanmar´s junta this week were about 300 political...
BAKHMUT, Ukraine: Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on Friday despite Russian leader...
NEW DELHI: India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes in...
