Strikes in Ukraine despite Putin’s ceasefire order

BAKHMUT, Ukraine: Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on Friday despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks for 36 hours for the Orthodox Christmas.
The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT on Friday and would have been the first full pause since Moscow´s invasion in February 2022. But AFP journalists heard both outgoing and incoming shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after the time when the Russian ceasefire was supposed to have begun.
PARIS: France experienced its hottest average temperature and lowest levels of rainfall on record in 2022, the...
NEW DELHI: High drama, chaos and clashes between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors on...
LOS ANGELES: Torrential downpours and damaging winds left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in...
GENEVA: Among more than 7,000 prisoners granted amnesty by Myanmar´s junta this week were about 300 political...
PARIS: World food prices fell for a ninth month in a row in December but hit their highest level on record for the...
NEW DELHI: India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes in...
Comments