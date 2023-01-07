 
Saturday January 07, 2023
Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scuffle

By AFP
January 07, 2023

VIENNA: An Austrian officer shot dead a fellow soldier in a scuffle on Friday at an army barracks just outside Vienna, the defence ministry said.

A soldier on guard duty threatened his colleagues with an assault rifle and attacked his 54-year-old superior, who shot and killed him, ministry spokesman Michael Bauer said. Police are investigating the incident at the airfield barracks in Wiener Neustadt, south of the capital, Bauer added.

