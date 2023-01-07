PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Safiullah has defended his PhD thesis in education from the Qurtuba University in Peshawar.
According to a press release, the topic of his doctoral research was “Impact of the teacher’s professional attitude on students’ academic achievement at secondary school level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.
He did the research under the supervision of Dr Rahim Khan.
His internal examiner was Dr Faridullah while Dr James E Hollenbeck and Dr Tuba Gokmenoglu served as external examiners.The scholar attributed his success to his teachers’ guidance and the prayers of his parents.
