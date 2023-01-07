Hilly areas in KP likely to receive rain, snowfall

PESHAWAR: The hilly areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to receive rain and snowfall from January 7 to 9, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued an alert to all deputy commissioners on Friday, saying a westerly wave is likely to enter north Balochistan and grip most of the province on the weekend (January 7 and 8), which may persist on upper parts of the province till Monday (January 9).

Under the influence of the emerging weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad districts.

Similarly, light to moderate rain with light snowfall over the hills is also expected in Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The rain will prove to be beneficial for the standing crops especially in barani areas, with foggy conditions likely to subside during the forecast period and day temperatures to fall by 05 to 07 C during the wet spell.