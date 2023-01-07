VCs’ conference discusses financial problems of varsities

PESHAWAR: Second round of vice-chancellors’ conference discussed in detail the financial and administrative problems of the universities in the province and decided to provide the best facilities to students.

The conference was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, who is also the chancellor of public sector universities.

A total of 17 vice-chancellors of different universities attended the conference on Friday, while some 15 vice-chancellors had participated in the first round of the conference the other day.

The chancellor said that owing to alleged financial and administrative irregularities, problems at the public sector universities have multiplied.

He said that the provincial government had not been issuing grants to the universities, due to which the financial crisis at the public sector institutions had worsened. He said the federal government had been supporting the universities, besides providing them recurring grants.

He also expressed concern over the quality of education being imparted in the universities. He said that the universities had been unable to produce the desired graduates for the universities and the market.

The governor said that after taking charge as the chancellor of public sector universities, he had attended at least six convocations. Before him, no one was ready to visit the universities even for their convocations, the governor said.

Ghulam Ali said that he was working on a paper about the problems being faced by the universities, which he would submit to the standings committee of the national, provincial assemblies and the Senate.

The vice-chancellors of the 32 universities gave detailed presentations about their institutions to the chancellors. They also made recommendations for solutions to the problems and improvement of the academic environment at their respective universities.