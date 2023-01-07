Flour quota of 34 dealers abolished

CHARSADDA: The district administration here on Friday abolished the quota of 34 dealers to ensure transparency in the sale of subsidized flour.

A team of the district administration, including district food controller and special price control magistrate visited the points, which were supposed to sell flour at subsidized rate, but the officials found irregularities.

Taking action against the dealers, the district administration cancelled the quota of 34 dealers besides imposing heavy fines on them. The raiding team also learnt about some ‘ghost’ flour selling points, where the dealers were found to be hand-in-glove with the flourmills depriving the poor people of getting flour at subsidized rate.