Police expedite action against traffic violators

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic police have expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2,299 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said.

Different police teams issued 2,299 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules in which 186 challan were issued over lane violation, 39 for red signal violations, 110 for using mobile phone during driving, 12 for amateur driving, 03 over violation of one-way, 73 driving on the wrong side of the road, five for violation of zebra crossing, 160 for not fastening seat belts, 78 for having tinted glasses, 10 for emitting smoke, 103 for having fancy number plates, 239 bikers for riding without helmets and 359 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

Strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators, the spokesman, quoting IGP Islamabad, said and added the Traffic police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.