Practicable solution sought to proposed amendments to Zone III regulations

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), the body entrusted with the task to protect Margalla Hills National Park, has appeared willing to find out a practicable solution to proposed amendments in the ICT Regulations for Zone III, that is a part of the national park.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is doing spadework to get services of the Survey of Pakistan to implement its already prepared plan to amend regulations for Zone III with proper demarcation of its boundaries.

On the other hand, IWMB thinks that if the government wants to establish more model villages or regularise illegal settlements in Zone III then it should add vacant land of same size to the national park with an aim to provide natural habitats to wildlife species especially leopards.

The builders are also making plan to launch a housing society on land measuring 5,000 kanals in Gokina, Talhar and Shahdara areas. An official of the CDA has informed that they had forwarded a summary to the federal government seeking changes to regulations governing Zone III.

“We proposed two options to the federal government including approval of the proposed changes made by a committee headed by CDA’s member planning or constitute a commission to review this issue,” he said.

The situation indicates that existing zones may be retained and all grey areas of Zone III delineated, which never constitute the national park.

The official said “We have also decided to complete the demarcation of boundaries of sub-zones through the Survey of Pakistan. There is also a proposal that the area falling between the national park and residential sectors, starting from sector F-6 to C-16, should be made part of Zone I.”