Eagle Squad roundups 1,878 suspects

Islamabad : The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention from the city and checked more than 1878 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said.

During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked 50 pedestrians, 1371 motorcycles and 457 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 08 suspicious persons, 686 suspicious motorcycles and three vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in mobile snatching and heinous crimes.

The Eagle squad also removed tinted glasses from 197 vehicles which are not allowed in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have apprehended 11 people engaged in criminal activities in different areas and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The Secretariat police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Sawab Khan and recovered one M-16 Rifle with ammunition from his possession. Bani Gala police teams also arrested an accused namely Kosar Rehman involved in drug paddling and recovered 250 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused namely Haroon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, Bani Gala police team arrested three accused namely Umar Farooq, Muhammad Kashif and Hamza involved in illegal gas filling. Industrial area police team also arrested two accused namely Shakil Masih and Arif Masih involved in illegal gas filling.