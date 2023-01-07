Police directed to review security in markets

Rawalpindi : Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday directed the police officers of Rawalpindi region to review security arrangements of the sensitive place in busy markets.

During a crime meeting held here on Friday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) instructed the police officers to launch targeted operations on daily basis against drugs, gambling, and other crime dens.

City Police Officer (Rawalpindi), district police officers of Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Talagang gave a briefing about police performance and crime rate in their respective districts.

The IGP expressing displeasure over the crime situation in Rawalpindi issued instructions to accelerate ongoing operations against criminals and anti-social elements.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that the officers who would fail to control crime rate in their respective areas would have no right to remain on their seats.

Police teams in plain clothes should be deployed at sensitive places in busy markets, the IGP said adding, the sense of security among the citizens should be strengthened by taking timely actions against the criminal elements.