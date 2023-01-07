RY Khan police praised

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely rescuing six citizens from the clutches of kidnappers.
IG Punjab praised the police team and supervisory officers participating in the operation against the kidnappers. He directed to intensify crackdown against the organised groups that kidnapped the citizens. He said that special combing operations should be undertaken against the criminals involved in such crimes. According to the details, the Rahim Yar Khan police team had rescued the citizens from the clutches of the accused after the exchange of fire at Pul Faqiran Raini Canal area. The recovered six citizens belonged to Rawalpindi, Haripur and Mandi Bahauddin.
