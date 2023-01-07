Over 574,000 tenants enrolled in 2022

LAHORE:Lahore police enrolled more than 574,000 tenants under Tenants Registration System (TRS) and over 19,000 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) during the just ending year.

According to details, Lahore Police, through Smart Eye Software, checked the record of more than 8,963,000 persons and arrested as many as 1,885 law-breakers and criminals during the last year. More than 744,000 persons and over 320,000 vehicles were checked through e-police check posts during the previous year. As many as 2,159 hotels, guest houses, hostels and factories were checked through Smart Eye application last year.

CCPO Lahore directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore police to grab the habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders.