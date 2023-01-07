 
Saturday January 07, 2023
Lahore

Two suspects arrested

By Our Correspondent
January 07, 2023

LAHORE:Factory Area police arrested two suspects and recovered 165 bottles of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Awais and Ali Hamza. Batapur police arrested two drug-pushers Bilal and Sheron Masih and recovered 1,311-gram charas and 70-litre liquor from their possession.

