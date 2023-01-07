 
January 07, 2023
15 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
January 07, 2023

LAHORE:Around 15 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 840 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 859 were injured. Around 435 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.

