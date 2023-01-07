Initiative to distribute blankets launched

KARACHI:In order to provide relief and to protect deprived communities of society from the cold, Hamdard Pakistan Foundation (HFP), led by Ms. Sadia Rashid - President Hamdard Group - has initiated a nationwide blanket distribution campaign and free medical camps from January 1st, 2023, supervised by Director HFP Syed Muhammad Arsalan. The first phase of HFP’s annual blanket distribution campaign was successfully concluded on Wednesday. During the second phase, the scope of the humanitarian services will be expanded to other parts of the country.

During the first phase of the campaign, more than a thousand blankets were distributed among desperate and needy families living in far-flung areas of Sindh. Moreover, the medical teams of HFP set up free health check-ups and medicine distribution camps to provide much-needed healthcare services in Tharparker, the surrounding villages of Umerkot, Mithi, Khokharapar, Bhairani and Khapro among many other areas of rural Sindh.

In the medical camps, the experienced and professional medical team conducted health checkups of locals and provided medicines to the patients. More than five thousand patients benefitted from the camps. The medical team of HFP also advised communities to follow the necessary tips to prevent diseases.

HFP’s drive was well received by locals, patients, and the local administration. They praised the initiative and prayed for the success of Hamdard Pakistan.The Organisation carries out various assistance programs and philanthropic drives throughout the year. Distribution of blankets in winter is also part of the year-round activities.