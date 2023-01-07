Imposter arrested

LAHORE:Police arrested a suspect who pretended to be an assistant director over a traffic signal violation in the Township area.

Patrolling officer Rizwan stopped the car driver for signal violation at Khokhar Chowk, Township. Instead of stopping, the car driver tried to hit the patrolling officer. He got angry and tore the patrolling officer's uniform and threatened him of dire consequences. Police arrested the car driver Sufyan and registered a case against him.

suicide: A woman committed suicide by consuming poison over a domestic dispute in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. Safia Bibi, a resident of Madina Town, Kot Lakhpat, got upset over a domestic dispute and drank poison. She was shifted to General Hospital in critical condition where she died. Police shifted the body to mortuary.

FIRE: Three persons were injured in two different fire related incidents here Friday. A man sustained burns when a fire broke out in a tent shop near Gill Chowk Factory Area. The injured, yet to be identified, was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when a fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in DHA Phase 4. The injured, yet to be identified, were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital with minor burns. The firefighters extinguished the fire.

Two shot at: Two persons were shot at and injured in a fight over slapping a rickshaw driver in the Shalimar area on Friday. After a fight with a rickshaw driver in Shalimar area, unidentified bike-riders shot at and injured two persons, including Danish Saleem and Hashim. The bike-riders rode away from the scene. Police shifted the injured to the hospital.

In another incident, three persons were shot at and injured over a dispute of a shop in Tollinton Market, Shadman on Friday.

The injured identified as Ali Hamza, Samir Butt and Abdul Rahman were admitted to hospital. Due to intense firing, fear and panic spread in the area. Shopkeepers and people, who were shopping there, saved their lives by lying down on the ground. As soon as the incident was reported, a police team reached the spot and arrested the two accused Jabbar and Hamad, while their accomplice Afzal escaped.

An argument between the two parties took place over the dispute of a shop, on which the accused opened fire. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Model Town.