25 bikers leave for trip to six states

LAHORE:A group of 25 Pakistani motorcyclists on Friday left for a 60-day trip to six countries including Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq.

DG Iranian Counsel Lahore Jafar Ronas and a large number of well-wishers saw off the group with best wishes at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab office after Friday prayers. The bikers representing Cross Route Club (CRC) will travel more than 14,000km during their journey aimed to promote peace, friendship and brotherhood. During this trip, they will visit the main tourist attractions, both cultural and religious places in all the countries.