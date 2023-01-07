State land worth Rs101 million retrieved

LAHORE:In compliance with the orders issued by regional offices of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab on public complaints to recover state lands from squatters, the administration has taken action in various districts and retrieved a total of 70 acres four Kanal and as many marla government lands from the illegal occupants. The total market value of retrieved land is Rs101 million.

The spokesman for the Ombudsman’s office disclosed this in a statement Friday. The spokesman added that the Jhang administration had recovered a total of 49 acres, seven Kanal and 13 marla government lands of Rs85,257,500 from different occupants. This action was taken on the direction of the ombudsman office.

In another development, the spokesman reported that the ombudsman’s office interacted to recover one Kanal land of Rs4 million in Faisalabad, two Kanal 10 marla land worth Rs3 million in Bahawalpur, 142 Kanal and three marla land of over Rs6.25 million in Rajanpur and nine Kanal agricultural land in Khanewal with a market value of Rs2.5 million.

Alongside this, LDA has allotted an alternative plot of one Kanal to Muhammad Saeed Ch after the involvement of the ombudsman office. The market value of the said plot is Rs12.5 million, the spokesman concluded.