Suo motu hearing: A lot to be done to curb pollution, admits secretary

LAHORE:Nadeem Ashraf, Member/Commissioner (Punjab), National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) held a suo motu hearing regarding air pollution in City in which the representatives of Chief Secretary and Secretary Environment Protection Department Punjab, Dr Usman Ali Khan appeared before the Commission on behalf of the Punjab government and informed about the steps taken in this regard.

The secretary environment admitted that there is still a lot of work to be done regarding the implementation of air pollution laws, on which the Member/Commissioner (Punjab) NCHR instructed the representative of the chief secretary that the Punjab government should take necessary steps and direct all the departments concerned to strictly follow the instructions.

Further, a scientific analytical report should be prepared to find out the causes of environmental pollution so that an effective action plan can be adopted. The environment secretary was also directed to submit an effective action plan to the Commission within three days with reference to air pollution.