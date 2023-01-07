KMC vows support for organising 28th International Mushaira

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced it will provide all possible support for organising the 28th International Mushaira as the city needs academic and literary activities.

“Technology has taken away the spice of mutual communication. The International Mushaira is the identity of Karachi and it is the responsibility of every citizen of Karachi to make it successful,” said the administrator while speaking to the management committee of the Mushaira under Sakinan-e-Shehr-e-Quaid on Friday. Convener Mehmood Ahmed Khan led the delegation.

He said that the Mushaira was a breath of fresh air in the suffocating environment, and the arrival of poets from all over the world to Karachi would spread the positive impression of this city all over the world.

Dr Rehman said that Karachi would be a host for the successful organisation of the international Mushaira and the KMC would set up a cell in this regard which would work day and night to organise the event at the Expo Centre. He said that our efforts would be the same as those made last year.

“Poets from different countries of the world will come in the Mushaira and make it memorable,” he added. Behind the organisation of any successful programme there was continuous dedication, hard work and struggle.